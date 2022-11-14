U.S. Ambassador Peter H. Vrooman and Eduardo Mondlane University (UEM) Rector Dr. Manuel Guilherme Junior inaugurated an American Shelf at the UEM Student Center to provide educational advising and information about learning English for university students and faculty. In celebration of more than 30 years of cooperation between the two institutions, this American Shelf is one more example of the United States’ investment in the future of Mozambique and the higher education system.

In response to a request by UEM leadership, this new American Shelf offers information for UEM students and faculty to learn about and prepare for study in the United States. The U.S. Embassy offers more than 10 exchange programs for youth and professionals each year. These programs support Mozambicans’ educational and professional ambitions, with the goal of preparing them to find success upon their return to Mozambique. An EducationUSA adviser will also hold regular office hours to guide those interested through the college application process for U.S. higher education institutions. Books on English learning and U.S. culture and history are also available at American Shelf-UEM.

“This American Shelf is a tangible testament to our strong partnership with Eduardo Mondlane University,” said Ambassador Vrooman during the inauguration ceremony. “We look forward to expanding access to English, broadening opportunities for educational, cultural, and professional exchanges, and connecting with Mozambican youth and academics.”

More than 1,500 Mozambicans from all 11 provinces have benefitted from academic and professional exchange programs in the United States. Since 1990, more than 500 UEM students and professors have studied in the United States on U.S. government-funded scholarships, primarily the Fulbright program. UEM has hosted about 50 American Fulbright teachers, researchers, and students in Mozambique. And in December 2021, the U.S. government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), created Career Development Centers with UEM and Michigan State University in Maputo and Manica Provinces. These Centers offer training and employability advising to students preparing to enter the job market and create ties between UEM and the Mozambican private sector.

American Shelf-UEM is open during UEM operating hours, Monday – Friday from 7:30am to 3:30pm. Visitors can meet with an EducationUSA adviser at the Shelf on Thursdays. Visit the Shelf for more information about programs and resources available.