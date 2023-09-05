“This contribution comes at a pertinent time and will positively impact our activities in providing agile logistics support to Somali Security Forces. Our support package is mandated by the UN Security Council and priorities in implementing this support are set by the Federal Government of Somalia,” said Aisa Kirabo Kacyira, Head of UNSOS.

“It is vital that Somali and ATMIS security forces have the strong logistical backing needed to defeat al-Shabaab on the battlefield,” said Shane Dixon, U.S. Embassy Mogadishu Chargé d’Affaires. “We are proud to support UNSOS, a key partner to the United States and Somalia in our shared goal of advancing peace.” UNSOS is currently mandated to support 15,900 Somali Security Forces with regard to specific logistical needs.

The U.S. Department of State has awarded $2 million to the UN Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) Trust Fund to bolster the fight against al Shabaab. UNSOS supports Somali Security Forces and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) in their joint operations against al-Shabaab. The award will finance transport and in-theater medical evacuation for Somali Security Forces in line with the UNSOS mandate.

