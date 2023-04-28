The U.S. Army Medical Research Directorate-Africa/Nigeria (USAMRD-A/N) in partnership with the Nigeria Ministry of Defence Health Implementation Programme (NMOD-HIP) conducted a 3-day cervical cancer screening training for 28 healthcare professionals between Wednesday, April 12, and Friday, April 14, 2023.

Participants at the training were a mix of military and civilian nurses and doctors from military and facilities providing comprehensive HIV services, supported by the Walter Reed Program-Nigeria (WRP-N).

The activity was officially declared opened by the Director General of NMOD-HIP, Brig. Gen. NAE Okeji (rtd) and the Country Director, (USAMRD-A/N), Ms. Helina Meri. During her remarks, Ms. Meri expressed her gratitude to the participants for their commitment to delivering quality healthcare services.

The training covered various aspects of cervical cancer screening, with a special focus on the practical demonstration of the use of a thermal coagulator device, a treatment approach used for precancerous lesions. The capacity-building activity also featured clinical observation and practice at the Defence Headquarters Medical Centre, Abuja, where participants witnessed live demonstrations of what they learned. The training also featured the supply and distribution of 26 thermal coagulator devices to the various sites represented.

The training was facilitated by Dr. Ahmed Yusuf, Mr. Muhammad Buhari Abu-Saeed from the Walter Reed Program-Nigeria, as well as two seasoned facilitators: Surgeon Captain U.O Nzeribe-Abangwu and Wing Commander K.J Ogah.