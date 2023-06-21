The Power Africa program will support 10 million on- and off-grid connections for households and businesses in the region, providing 50 million people access to new or improved electricity generated from cleaner fuel sources. In addition, the program will mobilize $4.7 billion in new public and private investment to support 1,227 megawatts of clean energy capacity and develop 1,500 km of new transmission lines. This critical infrastructure will deliver electricity to homes and businesses.

Administrator Samantha Power made the announcement at the Africa Energy Forum in Nairobi, Kenya, during remarks to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Power Africa, a U.S. government-led partnership aimed at ending energy poverty in sub-Saharan Africa. Since 2013, Power Africa has helped deliver access to electricity to more than 172 million people across sub-Saharan Africa.

The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), announced a new Power Africa initiative for East and Central Africa to provide a five year, up to $88.9 million award, subject to the availability of funds, that will expand access to cleaner, reliable energy in sub-Saharan Africa.

© Press Release 2022

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.