The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), announced a new Power Africa initiative for East and Central Africa to provide a five year, up to $88.9 million award, subject to the availability of funds, that will expand access to cleaner, reliable energy in sub-Saharan Africa.
Administrator Samantha Power made the announcement at the Africa Energy Forum in Nairobi, Kenya, during remarks to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Power Africa, a U.S. government-led partnership aimed at ending energy poverty in sub-Saharan Africa. Since 2013, Power Africa has helped deliver access to electricity to more than 172 million people across sub-Saharan Africa.
The Power Africa program will support 10 million on- and off-grid connections for households and businesses in the region, providing 50 million people access to new or improved electricity generated from cleaner fuel sources. In addition, the program will mobilize $4.7 billion in new public and private investment to support 1,227 megawatts of clean energy capacity and develop 1,500 km of new transmission lines. This critical infrastructure will deliver electricity to homes and businesses.