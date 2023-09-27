USAID Mission Director Sean Jones traveled to Luxor Governorate on September 26 and 27 to visit the U.S. Government-supported Egyptian cultural heritage sites in Esna city. During the trip, Mission Director Jones met with Luxor Governor Mostafa Alham, representatives from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, representatives from the private sector, and local partners.

“It is a true pleasure to celebrate World Tourism Day in Luxor, the world's greatest open-air museum,” Mission Director Jones said during his tour “For decades the U.S. Government has invested in the preservation of Egypt’s historical and cultural heritage, strengthening tourism and stimulating economic growth.”

During the trip, Mission Director Jones focused on USAID’s extensive tourism programming in Esna that positions the city to welcome visitors for a unique and fascinating experience. In addition to investments in Esna, the U.S. Government also supports the El Hanady Water Treatment plant that will extend water services throughout Luxor governorate when completed. The U.S. Government also is supporting the Esna Packhouse that grades, sorts, and packages agricultural produce for export.

The U.S. Government has invested more than $100 million to preserve and protect more than 85 cultural sites in Egypt. In Luxor Governorate, this includes massive engineering projects to lower groundwater that threatens monuments like Luxor Temple and Karnak Temple Complex, conservation and documentation, tourism development, and training for hundreds of Egyptian archeologists.

Since 1978, the United States Government has invested more than $30 billion to support Egypt’s economic development.