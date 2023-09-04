From September 4 through 8, USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman will travel to Tanzania and Malawi to emphasize and advance the U.S. government's work to support inclusive, climate-smart, market-driven economic growth in Africa, and strong democratic governance that advances civil liberties and protects universal human rights.

In Tanzania, Deputy Administrator Coleman, together with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, will lead the U.S. government delegation to the Africa Food Systems Forum 2023 Summit, the world’s largest meeting of major stakeholders in Africa’s food systems. The Deputy Administrator will meet with Forum attendees to discuss the impact of the global food security crisis in Africa. Deputy Administrator Coleman will also meet with senior Tanzanian government officials to build upon the United States’ growing partnership with Tanzania, a Feed the Future target country, to help break the cycle of hunger and poverty through producing more food, improving nutrition, and attracting private sector investments.

Deputy Administrator Coleman will also travel to Lilongwe, Malawi where she will meet with a range of partners and stakeholders to gain a deeper understanding of the macroeconomic challenges and economic policies affecting Malawians. While in Malawi, the Deputy Administrator will engage with key members of the Malawian government to reinforce the U.S. government’s commitment to advancing private sector-led inclusive economic growth in the country.