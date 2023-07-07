The Feed the Future Ethiopia– Livelihoods for Resilience project, funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)/Ethiopia and implemented by a consortium of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) led by CARE, held its close-out event at the Monarch Parkview Hotel in Addis Ababa. USAID/Ethiopia’s Economic Growth and Resilience Office Feed the Future Coordinator Megan Kyles delivered opening remarks at the event.

The Livelihoods for Resilience project is USAID/Ethiopia’s contribution to the Government of Ethiopia’s Productive Safety Net Program. The $58 million (approximately 3.2 billion Birr) project worked with nearly 100,000 vulnerable households in Amhara, Sidama, SNNPR, Tigray, and Oromia regions. The families participated in village economic and social associations to build their savings, access loans for investments and household needs, participate in training opportunities, and benefit from critical social support and solidarity during crisis periods. The project also linked households to microfinance institutions and rural savings and credit cooperatives for larger loans.

Through this project, over 60,000 households received loans; 47 percent of the borrowers were women. More than 6,000 youth were trained in work-readiness, entrepreneurship skills, improved nutrition through poultry vouchers, and ‘perma-gardening’, a sustainable farming approach that factors in local climate and human needs.

During the final year of the project, over 30,000 households, including those in conflict-affected areas of Amhara and Tigray, benefited from cash transfers, vouchers, or other financial support.

In 2022 alone, USAID provided more than $1.8 billion dollars in development and humanitarian aid to Ethiopia.