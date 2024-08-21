Today, the United States, through USAID, announced up to an additional $35 million in emergency health assistance to bolster response efforts for the clade I mpox outbreak in Central and Eastern Africa, pending Congressional Notification. This new commitment brings the total U.S. government support for the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and other affected countries in the region to more than $55 million in response to this outbreak.

The additional assistance announced today will enable USAID to continue working closely with affected countries, as well as regional and global health partners, to expand support and reduce the impact of this outbreak as it continues to evolve. USAID support includes assistance with surveillance, diagnostics, risk communication and community engagement, infection prevention and control, case management, and vaccination planning and coordination.

Since 2023, the DRC has been experiencing an unprecedented outbreak of clade I mpox. This outbreak has extended beyond the DRC, with several other countries in the region reporting cases in 2024, including countries where mpox has historically not been reported. In response to elevated concerns about further international spread and its potential impact on regional and global health security, the World Health Organization (WHO) recently declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), and the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) issued its first-ever declaration of a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security.

The support of the United States, through USAID, includes the donation of 50,000 doses of Jynneos vaccines to the DRC, the country most severely impacted by the outbreak, and resources to support vaccine readiness and delivery.

The United States remains committed to a comprehensive, whole-of-government response to this growing outbreak, and we call on other donors to join us in these critical efforts.