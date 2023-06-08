International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)


Dr Natu E. A. Mwamba, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance and Planning, and Mr Hua Liu, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Technical Cooperation, signed the United Republic of Tanzania’s Country Programme Framework (CPF) for the period of 2023-2027 on 26 April 2023, and 08 June 2023 respectively. A CPF is the frame of reference for the medium-term planning of technical cooperation between a Member State and the IAEA and identifies priority areas where the transfer of nuclear technology and technical cooperation resources will be directed to support national development goals.

The United Republic of Tanzania has been an IAEA Member State since 1976. Its 2023–2027 CPF identifies eight priority areas:

  1. Nuclear legal framework
  2. Nuclear and radiation safety and nuclear security
  3. Food and agriculture
  4. Human health
  5. Water resource management
  6. Energy planning
  7. Industry
  8. Nuclear knowledge development and management
