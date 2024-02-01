On January 30, 2024, UN Women Uganda, in collaboration with the Ugandan government and 12 United Nations entities, officially introduced the Joint Programme for Data and Statistics (JPDS) in Uganda, a US$41,898,295 initiative anchored on strategic national and international frameworks. Implemented by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), the JPDS aligns with Uganda's third National Development Plan (NDP III) 2020/2021 - 2024/2025, the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) 2021-2025, and the Third Plan for National Statistical Development (PNSD III) 2020/21-2024/25.

The JPDS serves as a pivotal tool aimed at catalyzing transformative change, specifically enhancing the quality, relevance, and utilization of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) data and statistics in Uganda. Its strategic objectives include improving the National Statistical System's capacity for data production, dissemination, and utilization, in adherence to international human rights and gender equality norms.

During the launch, First Deputy Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga emphasized the critical juncture at which Uganda finds itself, requiring continuous planning, reflection on progress, and strategic decision-making for sustainable social and economic development across all sectors.

Hon. Amos Lugolobi, State Minister of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, expressed confidence in the JPDS, foreseeing its potential to revolutionize Uganda's National Statistical System by integrating administrative and citizen-generated data into official statistics.

Dr. Albert Byamugisha, Chairperson of the Board of UBOS, highlighted the JPDS's potential to significantly enhance the National Statistical System's development and increase the Bureau's effectiveness by fostering collaboration among all stakeholders.

Executive Director of UBOS, Dr. Chris Mukiza, outlined the JPDS's origins, aiming to address persistent gaps in Uganda's data ecosystem, including the lack of baseline information for some SDG indicators, slow data series production from administrative sources, limited technical skills for new SDG indicators, and challenges in harnessing data from non-traditional sources due to inadequate financial and human resources.

UN Resident Coordinator in Uganda, Susan Namondo, celebrated the launch as a groundbreaking approach, emphasizing the need to consolidate efforts for a more effective impact. Twelve UN agencies, including UNDP, UN Women, UNICEF, UNFPA, WHO, UNCDF, ILO, FAO, UNEP, UNAIDS, IOM, and UNGP, collaborated with UBOS on this transformative initiative.

The launch drew participants from various sectors, and the findings of the status review of data and statistics in Uganda were disseminated. Technical experts underscored the critical role of data in tracking and accelerating SDG progress, highlighting the necessity to build partnerships for successful JPDS implementation. The event concluded with strong commitments from partners to support the joint programme for data and statistics in Uganda, marking a significant milestone in the country's data transformation journey.