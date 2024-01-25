The UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) will hold its upcoming session from 29 January to 16 February, during which it will review Niger, Tajikistan, Italy, Turkmenistan, Greece, Oman, Djibouti and the Central African Republic.

The above eight countries are among the 189 States parties to the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women. They are required to undergo regular reviews by the Committee of 23 independent international experts on how they are implementing the Convention.

The Committee, which has received the respective country reports and submissions from national human rights institutions, non-governmental organisations and other sources, will hold public meetings to review the situation of women’s rights and gender equality in the eight countries on the following dates at Geneva time:

Niger

30 January 10:00 - 13:00

15:00 - 17:00

Tajikistan

31 January 10:00 - 13:00

15:00 - 17:00

Italy

1 February 10:00 - 13:00

15:00 - 17:00

Turkmenistan

2 February 10:00 - 13:00

15:00 - 17:00

Greece

6 February 10:00 - 13:00

15:00 - 17:00

Oman

7 February 10:00 - 13:00

15:00 - 17:00

Djibouti

8 February 10:00 - 13:00

15:00 - 17:00

Central African Republic

9 February 10:00 - 13:00

15:00 - 17:00

The above reviews will be held in Room XXIII, E-Building, Palais des Nations, Geneva. All public meetings are open to accredited press and broadcast live on UN Web TV. More information about the session, including reports submitted by the States and the full schedule of meetings, is available on the session webpage.