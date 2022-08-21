Marking the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, the United Nations in Somalia today honoured the many Somalis who have been affected by such violence and urged that they and their families be provided both immediate and longer-term support.

“The United Nations stands in solidarity with all Somali victims and survivors of terrorism as they heal from their trauma, along with their families and communities,” said the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Somalia, James Swan.

“Somalia has made commendable progress on its path to peace and stability, and amid that progress, the voices of survivors must be heard and acknowledged, and their rights upheld – the past weekend's terrorist violence in Mogadishu is a stark reminder of just how vital this is," he added.

The UN General Assembly established the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism in 2017 to honour and support the victims and survivors of terrorism and to promote and protect the full enjoyment of their human rights and fundamental freedoms.