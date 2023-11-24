The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Libya, Abdoulaye Bathily, highlighted, in Rabat on November 23, 2023, Morocco's role in the success of the inter-Libyan dialogue, particularly through the Kingdom's commitment to the electoral process in this country.

"We are delighted with the results achieved thanks to Morocco’s support and we hope that the Kingdom will continue to support this political process, especially as we are in the process of implementing the organic laws of elections and related agreements," Bathily said at a joint press briefing with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita.

He noted that monitoring the implementation of these laws in a country plagued by tensions and conflicts like Libya necessarily requires reaching agreements based on good faith between political stakeholders.

In this regard, Bathily stressed the need to reach "consensual solutions as quickly as possible", given that "the current situation cannot continue any longer and involves major risks".

Despite a regional context marked by tensions, the Libyan people and the international community aspire to promote peace in this country, the UN official underlined, highlighting the repercussions of this tension on security in the region and the world, given the geostrategic position of Libya.

Morocco hosted, from May 22 to June 6, 2023, the meeting of the Libyan 6 6 joint commission entrusted by the Libyan House of Representatives and the High Council of State to devise the electoral laws for legislative and presidential elections in Libya.

After two weeks of meetings in Bouznika, the members of this commission reached a compromise regarding the laws governing presidential and parliamentary elections, scheduled for the end of this year.