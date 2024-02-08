The independent experts of the United Nations Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan will make a five-day visit to the country next week.

Chairperson Yasmin Sooka will lead the mission along with fellow members Barney Afako and Carlos Castresana Fernández from 12 to 16 February 2024.

The visit comes at a critical time in South Sudan, as the country’s transition period under the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement nears an end, with a new constitution and national elections planned by December 2024.

They will meet Government officials, survivors of human rights violations, members of civil society, jurists, UN agencies and the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS). The experts plan to discuss the human rights situation in South Sudan, including the Commission’s latest findings and recommendations.

The Commissioners will hold a press conference at 10:00 AM on Friday, 16 February at the UNMISS conference room in Tomping, Juba.

The Commission will present its latest findings on the human rights situation in South Sudan to the UN Human Rights Council in early March 2024, in Geneva.