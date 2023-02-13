Members of the United Nations Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan will begin their eleventh visit to South Sudan on Tuesday, 14 February 2023.

Barney Afako and Andrew Clapham are the two Commissioners* taking part in the mission from 14 to 18 February. The experts are expected to meet Government officials, members of civil society, jurists, UN agencies and the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS). They plan to discuss the human rights situation in South Sudan, including the Commission’s latest findings and recommendations on priority areas for the country, following the signing of a two-year extension to the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement.

The Commissioners will hold a press conference on Friday, 17 February 2023 at 09 AM at the UNMISS Headquarters in Tomping, Juba.

The Commission will present its reporting on the human rights situation in South Sudan to the UN Human Rights Council in early March 2023, in Geneva.