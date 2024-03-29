The UK reiterates the importance of the International Decade for People of African Descent which reaffirms the international community’s collective commitment to advancing racial equality for everyone and to build a more equitable world for future generations.
We are proud of our diversity and the UK’s achievements as a multi-national, multi-ethnic, and multi-faith nation. Our Inclusive Britain action plan, announced in 2022, includes:
- developing a new, national framework for how the use of police powers can be scrutinised more effectively by local communities;
- publishing new guidance for employers on how to use positive action in the workplace and how to measure and address ethnicity pay gaps;
- and taking steps to address health disparities.
We remain dedicated to eradicating all forms of racism, racial discrimination, and xenophobia, and we look forward to working collaboratively with international partners in the Second International Decade to share best practice, exchange ideas and collectively address the global challenges related to racism and discrimination.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of UK.