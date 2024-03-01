The UN Human Rights Committee will hold its upcoming session from 4 to 28 March, during which it will review Chile, Namibia, Somalia, Indonesia, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Serbia, and Guyana.

The seven countries are among the 174 State parties to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. They are required to undergo regular reviews by the Committee of 18 independent international experts on how they are implementing the Covenant as well as the Committee's previous recommendations.

The Human Rights Committee, which has received respective country reports and other submissions from non-governmental organisations, will discuss a range of issues with the seven delegations through public dialogues on the following dates at Geneva time:

Chile

5 March 15:00 – 18:00

6 March 10:00 – 13:00

Namibia

6 March 15:00 – 18:00

7 March 10:00 – 13:00

Somalia

7 March 15:00 – 18:00

8 March 10:00 – 13:00

Indonesia

11 March 15:00 – 18:00

12 March 10:00 – 13:00

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

12 March 15:00 – 18:00

13 March 10:00 – 13:00

Serbia

14 March 15:00 – 18:00

15 March 10:00 – 13:00

Guyana

18 March 15:00 – 17:00

19 March 15:00 – 17:00

20 March 15:00 – 17:00

The above dialogues will take place in the Ground Floor Conference Room, Palais Wilson, Geneva. The public review on Guyana will be held in a hybrid format. All public meetings are open to the accredited press and livecast on UN Web TV. More information about the session, including reports submitted by the States and the full schedule of meetings, is available on the session webpage.

The Committee will hold a press conference on 28 March (Thursday) to present its findings. Further details will be announced in due course.