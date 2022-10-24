Today was a bright and sunny day in Juba, the capital city of the world’s youngest nation, South Sudan.

When the United Nations family joined with community members, diplomatic missions and government officials at the Nyakuron Cultural Center, the air was laced with expectation and hope.

Why? Because all gathered were celebrating the 77th anniversary of the Organization that was established in 1945 to rebuild hope and resilience after the devastation caused by World War II.

“The UN Charter made us realize that problems or crises were not limited to single nations. They affected every nation,” said UNMISS Deputy Chief and Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Sara Beysolow Nyanti, speaking at the occasion.

“Today, every country in the world is having to address circumstances that have global consequences, including the Covid-19 pandemic, including social, political, and economic polarization. It has become clearer and stronger that all nations must act together for every nation to be better. The multilateralism offered by the United Nations is now more necessary than ever before,” she continued.

This year’s theme—“Unity in Diversity”— was specially significant for South Sudan as the country’s Minister for Peacebuilding, Stephen Par Kuol stated.

“As a young nation, we face problems in celebrating and accepting our own diversity as well as forging a cohesive and common national identity,” stated Minister Kuol. “This year’s theme is, therefore, timely and relevant to South Sudan as it tackles the challenge of nation-building.”

The Minister further highlighted that diversity should not be used to divide people but as a fulcrum for fostering mutual respect and unity.

Additionally, he assured that the government will continuing cooperation with the UN and expressed gratitude for the international community’s support as South Sudan navigates the difficult but necessary journey from war to peace.

Conversations, cultural performances, and catchy beats ensured that this sunlit day was exactly what it was supposed to be—a festivity shared by all stakeholders who have built partnerships for peace and development to enable South Sudanese communities shape a brighter future for themselves.

UN Day is marked annually on 24 October. South Sudan became a member of the UN 11 years ago after winning its hard-fought independence.