The UN Independent Fact-Finding Mission on Libya urges all parties involved in the hostilities in Tripoli to refrain from any further military escalation and to protect the human rights of civilians, including their lives and property as well as comply with international humanitarian law, amid reports of armed clashes in Tripoli over the past days, particularly heavy fighting between several armed groups, involving indiscriminate fire in densely populated neighbourhoods across the capital.

FFM investigators are monitoring reports of indiscriminate shelling resulting in civilian deaths and massive destruction of civilian property, including vehicles, houses, buildings, and medical facilities. The FFM Libya condemns the use of force and violence with heavy weapons and the failure by armed groups to take measures to safeguard civilians and civilian property from the impact of the fighting, and to take precautionary measures.

Violations stemming from such acts and omissions may constitute crimes entailing the international responsibility of the perpetrators and those who are supporting them.

The FFM Libya also reminds all parties of their combined obligations under international human rights law and international humanitarian law to protect civilians and civilian objects, in particular, by respecting the international humanitarian law principles of distinction between civilian and combatants; the prohibition of attacks against those who are not engaged in hostilities; necessity; and proportionality in attack.

The FFM Libya is monitoring the unfolding situation and is compiling evidence of violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law with a view to ensuring that those responsible for international crimes are brought to justice.

The FFM Libya urges the Libyan authorities to utilise maximum restraint and engage in dialogue to resolve political differences to facilitate a transition to peace, democracy, human rights and rule of law in Libya.