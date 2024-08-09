An independent human rights expert today strongly condemned the 2 August suicide attack at Lido Beach in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu that killed 37 civilians and injured over 210, including many young people.

“This attack is unacceptable, and more so because the deliberate targeting of civilians is contrary to humanitarian principles and constitutes a serious breach of international law that protects civilians in times of armed conflict," said Isha Dyfan, the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Somalia.

“The perpetrators of this attack must be identified quickly and brought to justice,” Dyfan said.

She expressed her solidarity with the people and authorities of the Federal Republic of Somalia in their quest for peace and stability. The expert extended her sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.