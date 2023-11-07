The UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons, Paula Gaviria Betancur, will conduct her first official visit to Mozambique from 9 to 21 November 2023.

During her visit, the expert will gather first-hand information on the situation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the country and engage with the Government and other interlocutors on protection, assistance and durable solutions for IDPs, including legal, policy and institutional frameworks.

Gaviria Betancur will travel to Maputo, and the provinces of Sofala and Cabo Delgado, where she will meet with Government officials, representatives of the UN, and other human rights, humanitarian and development partners, the private sector, civil society, faith-based organisations and IDPs.

The Special Rapporteur will hold a press conference on Tuesday 21 November at 14:30 local time at the UNDP office at Avenida Kenneth Kaunda, 931 in Maputo. Access will be strictly limited to journalists.

The expert will present her report to the Human Rights Council in June 2024.