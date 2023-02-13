Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR)


UN Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights Ilze Brands Kehris will arrive today in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) for a 10-day official visit.

During the visit, the Assistant Secretary-General will meet senior Government officials, members of parliament, as well as representatives of civil society organizations and victims of human rights violations and abuses.

She will visit the capital, Kinshasa, as well as Goma and Bunia in the east, where she plans to meet with local authorities and communities affected by conflict.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).