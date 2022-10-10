As part of its support for the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) has supported the establishment Joint Operations Centres (JOCs) to strengthen operations efficiency in the fight against Al-Shabaab.

The JOCs will enable ATMIS personnel, Somali Security Forces, and partners to coordinate, and plan operations, provide updates regarding Al-Shabaab threats and progress on operations.

UNSOS set up the JOCs as part of the logistical support provided to ATMIS and SSF. The JOCs will enable the successful implementation of the gradual strategy to prepare the Somali security forces to take over security responsibilities after ATMIS exits.

The JOCs are located at the ATMIS Force Headquarters and the respective six sector headquarters in Baidoa, Beletweyne, Dhobley, Jowhar, Kismayo, and Mogadishu.

Inauguration ceremonies for the JOCs took place on Saturday at the ATMIS Force Headquarters and the six sectors.

The ceremonies were attended by officials from UNSOS, ATMIS, the Federal Government of Somalia and the Somali National Army.

During the inauguration, UNSOS Director, Mr. Harjit Dhindsa, noted that the JOCs will support the implementation of the new ATMIS mandate by the UN Security Council, which requires ATMIS troops to be highly mobile and able to deploy quickly.

“For mobile forces and quick reactions to be really quick, there is a need for information availability at a very short notice. And for the forces to be deployed effectively, it is important that there is a control centre from where they can operate,” he said.

Mr. Dhindsa said UNSOS has established joint logistics bases and introduced mechanisms to ensure efficiency for timely delivery of logistics and supplies such as fuel and food rations to ATMIS and SSF troops.

“To implement new ATMIS and SSF Concept of Operations based on mobile forces and quick reaction, information collection, synthesis and analysis is very important. Towards this end UNSOS established Joint Operations Centres (JOC) at Mogadishu and all sector headquarters to assist ATMIS and SSF deliver on their mandates.” said Mr. Dhindsa.

ATMIS Force Commander, Lt. Gen. Diomede Ndegeya, said the JOCs established by UNSOS, support the implementation of the various UN resolutions requiring the Somali security forces to gradually assume full responsibility for the country’s security.

“Consultative meetings have been held between ATMIS and Somali Security Forces to reconfigure ATMIS taking into consideration the operational priorities of Somali Security Forces,” said Lt. Gen. Ndegeya.

He continued, “Accordingly, Joint Operations Centres will be functional in all sectors to coordinate operations and I urge all sector commanders to ensure that they are fully effective in their areas of operation in the regions.”

The Somali Deputy Minister of Defence, Abdifatah Qassim Mahamud, who officiated the opening of the JOCs, highlighted the importance of coordination, citing the success of the recent joint operations between ATMIS and Somali security forces in Hiraan and Galgaduud regions.

“I congratulate ATMIS for implementing the Joint Operations Centres, which will improve coordination between the SSF and ATMIS. The officers embedded and working together will ensure effective operations,” said Minister Abdifatah.