United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL)


The United Nations Support Mission in Libya welcomes the announcement, on August 20, of the finalization of the reunification of the Central Bank of Libya.

We commended the CBL Governor Saddek Omar Ali Elkaber and Deputy Governor Maree Meftah Raheel to take the announced measures to complete the reunification process and for committing to address the wider impact of the bank's division.

UNSMIL hopes the CBL's reunification will help create momentum towards unifying all the country's political, security and military institutions as the people of Libya have long yearned for.

