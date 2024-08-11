The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) condemns the armed clashes that erupted in Tajoura yesterday and the subsequent military buildup inside and around Tripoli.

The Mission is disturbed by reports indicating the tragic loss of life, injury to civilians, and displacement of several families. The Mission deplores the use of heavy projectiles and rockets by the fighting groups in densely populated areas and reminds all parties of their obligation to protect civilians at all times.

UNSMIL welcomes the de-escalation efforts and agreement to cease the hostilities and urges all parties to adhere to it. The Mission is in continuous engagement with the authorities and urges them to fulfill their responsibilities by ensuring an end to the armed clashes, restoring calm in residential areas, and holding the perpetrators accountable.

These clashes serve as a reminder of the critical need to unify the military and security apparatus, establishing legitimate and accountable institutions. They also underscore the urgent need to expedite an inclusive political process leading to credible elections, which would lead the way for lasting stability and prosperity for the people of Libya.