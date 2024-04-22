The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Somalia, Catriona Laing, is completing her assignment in May.
“I have full confidence that Somalia will succeed and that the African Union and United Nations, along with our international partners, will continue to play a crucial role in supporting Somalis on their path to peace and stability – for me, Somalia is a place of hope and friendship, and I will continue to support and advocate for Somalia wherever I am,” said Ms. Laing, who also serves as the Head of the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM).
The UN Special Representative's one-year assignment ends on 21 May.