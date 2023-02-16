The security plan represents “an essential tool” paving the way for the coming local elections, UN mission spokesperson Vladimir Monteiro said. Voters will be casting ballots in local elections for the first time since 1988.

The Government of CAR and the UN stabilization mission (MINUSCA) signed a new plan on Tuesday amid recent flaring tensions.

Over the past week, the security situation remained tense, with explosive device incidents reported in the western part of the country. The peacekeeping mission has conducted 2,015 patrols, maintaining a robust posture in the Basse Kotto, Haute-Kotto and Nana-Mambéré prefectures, to ensure protection of civilians.

MINUSCA continues to raise awareness on the elections and promote peace among local communities and authorities, notably in Haute-Kotto, Ouham and Ouandja-Kotto prefectures.

The peacekeeping mission has also provided specialized training on the protection of civilians to 25 defence and security forces operating in those regions.

The Security Council authorized the peacekeeping mission in 2014, following concerns with the security, humanitarian, human rights and political crisis roiling the country, and its regional implications. The mission’s priority is the protection of civilians.