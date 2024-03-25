Building the capacity of South Sudanese counterparts, including its national police services, is an important part of the mandate of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

For this reason, the UN Peacekeeping mission's Police (UNPOL) based in Bor recently organized a two-day workshop aimed at improving leadership and management skills among their South Sudanese colleagues.

As the country prepares for its historic general elections, the UNPOL team highlighted the importance of enabling law enforcement agents to act in the public interest, reduce crime, and improve the safety and security of citizens, not least during the build-up to this much-anticipated democratic exercise.

“As officers of a young nation, we are grateful to our peace partner, UNMISS, for the technical expertise they are providing us with. The experience-sharing exercises have given us the necessary tools to effectively execute our coordination function as first-line supervisors," averred Major Kuol Chuol Kam.

The training, attended by 25 senior officials, including 10 women, covered topics such as building cohesive teams, resource management, communication, time and stress management, and conflict resolution techniques.

"I have been serving as a police officer for the last 18 years, and I would like to describe this training as a game changer when it comes to how I will now be able to discharge my duties. I have gained a better understanding of key functions such as planning and organizing,” stated Nyanluak Akoi Riak, a woman police officer participating in the activity.

The sessions not only covered technical aspects but also stressed the vital role of women police officers in establishing trust and rapport with diverse communities.

“Every team member needs to be clear on our operations plans and how as leaders we can lead by example and encourage our colleagues to perform professionally when on duty,” added Rebecca Nyanthor Gar, another participant.

Promoting inclusivity, similar sessions on management and leadership skills are eventually expected to take place in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area as well.