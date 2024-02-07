The United Nations Mission of South Sudan has reported an incident to the Government of South Sudan of undeclared ammunition being transported into Juba by a contingent rotating into the country.

The 16 boxes of ammunition were included amongst cargo on a charter flight which landed in Juba on 6 February 2024. However, the ammunition was not declared on the manifest that had been provided to, and cleared by, the Government of South Sudan.

The contingent did not advise UNMISS that it intended to transport ammunition and, furthermore, had been informed by the mission in advance of the flight that ammunition should not be included in the cargo as there was no clearance for these items.

When the ammunition was discovered by UNMISS while the cargo was being unloaded in Juba, the mission immediately informed all relevant authorities within the Government of South Sudan.

"I would like to underscore that UNMISS itself took immediate action to alert the South Sudanese authorities to this regrettable incident as soon as we became aware. It is important to be open and honest in these situations, and the mission is now working closely with the Government to address this issue," said the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of UNMISS, Nicholas Haysom.

The matter will also be raised with the Troop Contributing Country for further action.