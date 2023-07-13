Enhancing human rights—especially women’s rights—is crucial to sustain peace and coexistence, as South Sudan, the world’s newest nation, drafts its permanent constitution.

Hundreds of communities’ members across the country’s Western Equatoria state gathered in a local market in Naandi payam to attend a sensitization on preventing sexual and gender-based violence organized by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

“This is the first time I participate in such awareness-raising activities,” revealed John Mborino, a Naandi resident. “I learned a lot on how to report on human rights violations and instances of gender-based violence. I will pass these important messages to the rest of my community,” he added.

Samuel Sisto Kuari, a primary school teacher, says he believes that the the lack of knowledge about sexual violence and the unfamiliarity with the reporting process of abuses has led to many perpetrators remaining free.

“This programme helped me understand that, for peace to prevail, we need to protect women and children. Now it is up to us to spread this message and create a safer environment for them,” he stated.

For her part, Rita Paul Gbatanyaki, Naandi’s community leader, feels that such events should be often replicated because they play a major role in reducing domestic violence.

“The people of Naandi want the UN Peacekeeping mission’s support in learning about their rights because they trust that UNMISS can help them build a more peaceful, prosperous future. We also ask the government to empower local police so justice for communities is strengthened,” she said passionately.

Justin Rotto, representing the UNMISS Human Rights Division, explained that ending all forms of violence against women is a priority for the mission.

“Our aim is to empower women and men from communities across the country to take the lead in preventing violence and minimizing human rights abuses. Many cases involving sexual violence go unreported. This is a challenge that with the necessary knowledge can be eventually overcome,” he stated.