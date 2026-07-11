A routine journey across the River Nile nearly ended in disaster when strong winds and high waves overturned a canoe carrying three South Sudanese civilians near Malakal in Upper Nile State.

Within moments, the passengers were struggling in the fast-moving river as their boat and cargo disappeared beneath the waves.

Peacekeepers from the Bangladesh Force Marine Unit serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), who witnessed the incident, immediately deployed two patrol boats and rescued all three civilians from the water.

The operation went beyond saving lives. The peacekeepers also recovered the overturned canoe and salvaged between 10 and 15 bags of charcoal the passengers had been transporting, an important source of income for families who depend on river trade for their livelihoods.

"The rescued civilians were taken to the Bangladesh Boat Pool, where a medical team was on standby to provide emergency assistance," said Lieutenant Commander Fahim Ahmed, Team Leader of the rescue operation.

One of the survivors sustained an injury to his right toe and was treated at the UN Peacekeeping Field Hospital before being discharged later the same day.

Following the operation, all three civilians returned home safely with their recovered canoe and cargo.

For communities along the Nile, the river is a vital transport route for moving food, firewood and charcoal between villages and markets. However, sudden storms can quickly turn routine crossings into life-threatening emergencies.

"The rapid response by the Bangladesh Force Marine Unit helped prevent what could have become a tragic loss of life. This is a significant role peacekeepers continue to play in ensuring the safety and well-being of local communities in Upper Nile State," Ahmed said.

Residents in Malakal welcomed the rescue, noting that river transport remains indispensable despite the risks posed by unpredictable weather. They said the peacekeepers' swift response saved lives and protected the livelihoods of families who rely on the Nile every day.

Whether responding to violence, supporting humanitarian access, or carrying out emergency rescues on the Nile, UNMISS peacekeepers continue to play a critical role in protecting vulnerable communities across South Sudan.

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