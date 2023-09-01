If there is anything that can truly impact a community, that would be quality education, which in turns take both qualified teachers and an appropriate school building. The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) just sorted out the latter for the Bor A mixed primary school by handing over four blocks of fully renovated blocks of classrooms.

“If we can educate our people like in other countries and increase the literacy rate, peace will come naturally because people’s priorities will change. A person with education will not engage in cattle raiding or fighting,” commented Gabriel Deng Ajak, the state’s Minister for General Education and Instructions as he received the keys to the new facilities.

The new classrooms, featuring repaired floors, windows, roofs, and ceilings in good shape, replace old once that have been badly damaged for some four years, thus creating a conducive learning environment for young girls and boys.

“These improvements will no doubt further encourage school enrollment, which is great. Let us now all take good care of our school and give children the education they deserve and have the right to,” said jubilant head teacher Peter Jol Maker.

Geetha Pious, Head of the UNMISS Field Office for Jonglei State and Greater Pibor, was also present and spoke at the handover event. reiterated UNMISS continuous commitment to improving basic infrastructure therefore creating favorable condition for safe and dignified returns and reintegration of returnees in the State.

“We hope that learners will feel safer, and that they can study more and better here. A good school like this also creates favourable and more attractive conditions for displaced persons who have fled violence and now choose to return to their homes in a safe and dignified manner,” she said.

The renovation of the Bor A school was funded by the peacekeeping mission’s Quick Impact Project programme, which typically supports small-scale infrastructure initiatives designed to swiftly and significantly improve the quality of life of residents of local communities. The repair work was undertaken by the national non-governmental organization Hope South Sudan.