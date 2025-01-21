“Challenging weather frequently affects road conditions, which are essential for connecting communities and delivering humanitarian aid and basic services,” says Lieutenant-General Mohan Subramanian, the Force Commander of the UN Peacekeeping Mission in South Sudan, as he inspected work to repair the Torit-Lafon Road. During his visit to Eastern Equatoria, he engaged with the Bangladeshi peacekeeping engineers who are carrying out the road rehabilitation in collaboration with the state’s Ministry of Transport and Bridges. He also met with local authorities and humanitarian partners to understand how UNMISS can assist efforts to build peace and progress in the region. “We source marram from the project site about eight to nine kilometers away. Our goal is to complete the work on time and at the standard height of 35 to 50 centimeters to ensure a strong drainage system,” explained Ali Lochoto, the site engineer at the State Ministry of Transport and Bridges. This commitment to high standards is essential, as the dilapidated 98 kilometers connecting Torit to Lafon has severely restricted humanitarian access and hindered governmental operations in several nearby villages. The economic implications of this work are significant, as Lafon County, along with adjacent areas, is a vital supplier of fish and agricultural produce to the Torit market. In addition, improving road conditions will enhance tourism prospects, particularly at Burgilo and Bandingilo national game parks. “Local community support is strong, with residents in Lafon, Lopit, and Bur, Torit committed to road maintenance. We are providing local materials for the project as much as we can," said Ikikila Angelina Quintino, Chairperson of the Physical Infrastructure Committee at the Eastern Equatoria State Legislative Assembly. The UN Peacekeeping Mission's emphasis on road maintenance in South Sudan improves community mobility. This supports its mandate to protect civilians and highlights the crucial impact of infrastructure development on sustaining peace.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.