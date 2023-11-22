No less than 60 women are now equipped with the skills they need to write their own future as entrepreneurs in the community, thanks to an initiative by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the Women's Vision organization.

Over a three-month period, Monday to Friday, local women of Bentiu were busy learning the practical skills of tailoring, bread-making, hairdressing, and more.

One of those women, Ms. Nyakuoth Gai, could barely contain her excitement as she stood waiting to receive her graduation certificate. "This training has been a life-changing experience. It has not only equipped us with valuable skills but also instilled hope for our future," she stated as she made her way back to her chair.

“These skills give me job prospects and the ability to support their families.”

Echoing her sentiments, fellow participant Nyachak Baliu expressed gratitude towards UNMISS and Women's Vision: "The training provided by UNMISS has given us more than skills; it has given us a vision for a better future."

As this class of hopeful business owners completed their training, Angelina Mwangangi, the Program Manager for Women’s Vision, stressed that they won’t be alone on the next part of their journey. “We are committed to continuing our support for you, ensuring you have the materials needed to start and sustain their businesses," she told the crowd.

“Empowering local women through vocational courses is a stepping stone to enhancing livelihoods in Unity State," she continued.

The Project is a part of UNMISS’s efforts to support the local communities in South Sudan in rebuilding their livelihoods.