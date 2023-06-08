The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) is gravely concerned about an eruption in tensions and deadly inter-communal fighting this morning in the UN Protection of Civilians (PoC) Site in Malakal. Initial reports indicate that at least 3 persons have been killed (as of Thursday early afternoon) and more than 20 injured, with some of those injured receiving treatment at the Mission’s hospital. The violence flared up in the early hours of Thursday morning, following a stabbing incident.

UNMISS regrets the loss of lives and injuries to civilians, and calls for an immediate halt to the fighting, so that the United Nations can continue to protect vulnerable families and de-escalate tensions.

The Mission has deployed reinforced military and police personnel in the area, in close collaboration with State authorities and the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF), to conduct confidence-building patrols within the Malakal PoC site and along the perimeter.

UNMISS is also engaging with leaders of the various communities in the PoC site, as well as the state government, to restore calm and order. The Mission urgently calls on the fighting communities to immediately cease any violence and use dialogue to address any grievances.