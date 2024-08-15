Rampant raiding, revenge killings, and hate speech have ignited a wave of violent clashes in South Sudan's Tonj region, causing immense harm to communities.

The surge in intercommunal clashes has recently led to the loss of at least 18 lives and forced over 3,000 people, including women, children and the elderly, to flee their homes.

To prevent further violence and support reconciliation and peacebuilding, a joint mission comprising representatives from the government of Warrap State and the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) traveled to Romich in the East Tonj region.

They heard eyewitness testimony about the horrific impact on communities, particularly as a result of armed youth invading villages to carry out revenge attacks.

"It's incredibly alarming. It's shocking and distressing to witness a child or a pregnant woman lying lifeless on the ground. Women, children, and the elderly should be the most protected members of our society," Mayen Malat, a cattle camp youth leader.

Local resident, Akur Bol Duop stressed the devastating impact of the violence on women and children.

“Violence is never the answer, and our prolonged conflict has only deepened our divisions when we should be standing united. It's time to come together for peace,” she said.

After hearing the concerns of local communities, the Deputy Governor, Aluel Garang Garang, stressed the importance of dialogue in reducing tensions and preventing further violence.

"We must unite and confront our grievances through dialogue. Only through open communication will we find acceptable solutions to this dire situation,” she said. “We must establish peace now to prevent future suffering for our children."

Tonj East Acting County Commissioner Samuel Gum Gak focused particularly on the importance of young men resolving disputes peacefully.

“The government is working actively to reduce tensions. Talking with each other is the best way to solve problems and help concerned communities," he said.

The Head of the UNMISS Kuajok Field Office, Anastasie Nyirigira, stressed the crucial need to uphold the rule of law when settling disagreements.

“We have a responsibility to assist in identifying the key obstacles to lasting stability. It is crucial to uphold the rule of law and the formal judicial system to safeguard lives, properties, and rights. Retaliatory killings will only perpetuate a destructive cycle, resulting in further similar actions and claiming innocent lives.”