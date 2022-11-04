With the agreement by all signatories to the Revitalized Peace Agreement on a roadmap designed to push forward implementation of outstanding peace benchmarks in South Sudan, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) is supporting all efforts to galvanize the ongoing peace process so that free, fair and credible elections take place on time.

A recent example:100 members of parliament from the Eastern Equatoria State Legislative Assembly participated in a capacity building workshop in Torit.

The workshop’s focus was to strengthen understanding of parliamentary procedures.

“I found the workshop useful,” said Margret William Apari, a participant. “We have a very clear understanding of our roles and responsibilities as parliamentarians when it comes to standardizing assembly procedures,” she added.

The refresher course was jointly organized by UNMISS and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to enhance the confidence of lawmakers as they work towards ushering in a sustained peace across the state.

Sessions delved into topics such as privileges and immunities, and independence of the various arms and levels of government.

“This initiative has inspired us as lawmakers; I am hopeful the next sitting will have additional reach within the parliamentary system,” revealed Visor Likale Olum, legislation and legal affairs parliamentarian.

Participants were enthusiastic about proactively using the tools offered by the workshop to create more direct interactions between constituents and the parliament on critical issues affecting citizens.

“It is now our turn to create productive synergies between parliamentarians and the people we serve so that we can effectively fulfill their needs, said Betty Hope Awor, Deputy Speaker, Eastern Equatoria State Assembly.

“I am optimistic that increased cooperation among members of the state legislative assembly will help sensitize communities on the need for enduring peace,” she continued.

For her part, Caroline Waudo, Head of the UN Peacekeeping mission’s Field Office in Eastern Equatoria the parliament plays a seminal role in building lasting peace and must be up to the task to helm required oversight responsibilities.

“The parliament must enact legislation to address critical issues; provide effective representation to develop their communities and ensure that there is successful implementation of the peace agreement,” she stated. “As your partners, the UN family stands ready to assist in this endeavor.”