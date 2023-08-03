Community confidence in in Gadiang, located within Duk county in South Sudan’s Jonglei state has received a boost, thanks to a new police station funded by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

“This is an achievement for us. Gadiang connects Jonglei’s counties, which makes it necessary to have a police post in the area to ensure people are secure and the rule of law is upheld,” said Major General Elia Kosta Faustino, Jonglei State Police Commissioner.

The facility was constructed through the UN Peacekeeping mission’s Quick Impact Projects (QIPs), programme, in response to a request by local authorities of Gadiang after communities voiced serious safety and security concerns.

QIPs are small-budget, infrastructure-focused interventions which have a massive impact in addressing urgent community needs.

This project, designed to bolster the capacities of the South Sudan National Police Service (SSNPS) and local administration, was implemented by a local nongovernmental organization—Initiative for Development and Emergency Action-South Sudan (IDEA)—and endorsed by the Jonglei Field Projects Review Committee (FPRC).

“We are thrilled to have a new law enforcement building that can help us improve access to police services, ensure access to justice and build peaceful coexistence among communities who have lived together for years,” averred Jacob Akech Dengdit, Jonglei State Acting Governor, at the handover ceremony.

For her part, Geetha Pious, the Head of the UNMISS Field Office in the state says she believes that building capacities among law enforcement personnel goes a long way in shoring up sustained peace.

“It is my hope that this police station will help authorities prevent criminal acts within the community, which is a key element in building durable peace. It will also encourage cross border trade, improving livelihoods and self-sufficiency,” she stated, adding that having good security is non-negotiable when it comes to resolving community disputes.

QIPs projects enable UNMISS to help ensure access to essential services for communities across South Sudan.