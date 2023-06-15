The United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) is appalled and deeply shocked by yesterday’s killing of Governor (Wali) of West Darfur in El Geneina, Mr. Khamis Abdullah Abbaker.
UNITAMS strongly condemns this heinous act. Compelling eyewitness accounts attribute this act to Arab militias and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), even though the RSF communicated a denial of their involvement to the mission. The UN Mission in Sudan calls for the perpetrators to be swiftly brought to justice and the cycle of violence in the region to not expand further. We appeal to the wisdom of the Sudanese people not to be drawn into the vortex of hate speech and ethnic polarization.
The loss of Khamis Abdullah Abbaker, a key interlocutor in the region and a signatory of the Juba Peace Agreement, is deeply regrettable for UNITAMS.
UNITAMS strongly denounces the ongoing military escalation and fighting in Darfur and urges an immediate cessation of all military operations in order to de-escalate the situation, address the growing ethnic violence, allow access to humanitarian aid and prevent further deterioration that could lead to a large-scale conflict.
UNITAMS reminds all parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law to ensure the safety and protection of civilians. The crimes and violations committed during this conflict will not be ignored and should not pass without accountability.
The people of Sudan deserve peace, security, and the utmost respect for their human rights.