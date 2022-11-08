UN Egypt Pavilion side events are aligned with COP27 international agenda, with a special focus on the various programs, activities, and initiatives of the UN in Egypt.

As part of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) taking place in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, from November 6 to 18, 2022, The UN family in Egypt will be represented at COP 27 by the "UN Pavilion in Egypt" in the conference Blue Zone.

Starting from 9 November to 17 November 2022, UN Egypt Pavilion side events are aligned with COP27 international agenda, with a special focus on the various programs, activities, and initiatives of the UN in Egypt, all coming under the theme "One Pavilion for One United Nations in Egypt" to highlight the policy of the UN system in Egypt in dealing with climate issues counting on the pillars of the work of the United Nations in Egypt , are: human capital, key social services, economic development, governance and empowerment of women and girls.

COP27 will build on the outcomes of COP26 to deliver action on a range of critical issues to address the climate emergency, including urgently reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening resilience and adaptation to the inevitable effects of climate change, and meeting commitments to finance climate action in developing countries. COP27 aims to renew international solidarity in order to achieve the historic goals of the Paris Agreement for people and the planet.

Heads of state, ministers, and negotiators, from governments, regional organizations, and intergovernmental organizations, along with climate activists, civil society representatives and CEOs, will gather in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh for the largest annual gathering on climate action.

COP27 is the “implementation” COP, focused on moving from words to actions. “Implementation” is also the area where the international climate dialogue can be most relevant to countries—including Egypt. COP27 will also be concerned in moving from negotiations to "planning for implementation" of all the promises and pledges made.

The United Nations Pavilion in Egypt also emphasizes Egyptian national climate and sustainable development issues.

The events will include discussions focused on enhancing implementation across priority issues, as well as an opportunity to network with heads of UN agencies, CEOs of private institutions, and civil society representatives to develop practical, impactful, and ambitious solutions to several climate challenges, including mitigation, adaptation, and financing. In addition, stakeholders' voices will be heard, and they will have the opportunity to showcase solutions and effectively engage in critical global dialogue on climate action implementation, with a strong emphasis on a just transition.

Media representatives who are interested in participating virtually in the side events are encouraged to join via the UN in Egypt Facebook page; the online Side Events Agenda is now available on the United Nations in Egypt website.

The necessary facilities will also be provided for journalists at the conference venue at Sharm Al Shiekh International Conference Center.