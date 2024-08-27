As a result of the worsening crisis in Sudan, an increasing number of refugees are fleeing to Libya. Some 97,000 individuals have now sought refuge in the country since the beginning of the conflict.

Alkufra, a key entry point to Libya for Sudanese refugees, is now overwhelmed, receiving around 350 new arrivals from Sudan each day. Recent flooding in the region has also impacted critical local infrastructure, with some refugees forced to take temporary shelter in schools.

Many refugees are living in makeshift tents in farms on the outskirts of Alkufra. Lacking adequate water and sanitation facilities, and safe shelters, they are exposed to extreme weather and health hazards.

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, fears that without adequate support, women, children, and others with specific needs will be exposed to heightened risks of violence. Precarious living conditions are exposing women and children to higher protection risks, while children face increased threats of malnutrition, disease, and loss of education.

To respond to the crisis, UNHCR and partners have scaled up emergency aid operations in the east of Libya. This scale-up has been made possible with the cooperation of Libyan authorities, who have facilitated access to affected areas, allowing UNHCR and partners to deliver critical aid to those in need.

Since the onset of the conflict, UNHCR has reached over 8,000 refugees in Alkufra with essential aid, including blankets, mattresses, tarpaulins, and personal care supplies. UNHCR has also equipped Alkufra General Hospital with vital medical supplies such as medicine, hospital beds, wheelchairs, electrocardiographs, and critical prenatal care tools.

"Women and children continue to pay the highest price in this crisis," said Aseer Al Madaien, UNHCR Chief of Mission in Libya. “As we continue to witness a relentless flow of refugees, fleeing from unimaginable circumstances, we call on the international community to stand by Sudanese refugees who have been generously hosted by countries in the region and to support the response”.

UNHCR’s response is part of a broader strategy to integrate protection through coordinated UN actions and other measures that are underway to assist local authorities in responding to the immense needs.

Under the 2024 Regional Refugee Response Plan for Sudan, UNHCR, together with UN agencies and NGOs, aim to assist 195,000 Sudanese refugees and Libyan host communities. US$48 million is urgently needed to provide life-saving assistance including food, healthcare, clean water and temporary shelter.