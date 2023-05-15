The Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Burundi, Fortuné Gaetan Zongo, will conduct an official visit to Belgium from 15 to 25 May 2023.

"I would like to seize the opportunity of Burundi's ongoing passage to the Universal Periodic Review to touch upon issues related to civic space, sustainable return of refugees and the fight against impunity by victims of human rights violations and abuses since 2015,” Zongo said.

Since his appointment, the Special Rapporteur has requested the Government of Burundi to be given access to visit the country. Due to lack of response, the Special Rapporteur has decided to collect first-hand information from the Burundian diaspora and other stakeholders based in Belgium.

Zongo will present his annual report on the situation of human rights in Burundi to the Human Rights Council in September 2023 and the UN General Assembly in October 2023.