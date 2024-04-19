UNESCO's Regional Office for Egypt and Sudan, in collaboration with Sudan's National Corporation for Antiquities and Museums (NCAM), the French Archaeological Mission to Sudan (SFDAS), and the Polish Cultural Center, convened a crucial two-day workshop in Cairo from April 16-17, 2024. The workshop, titled "Update of Crisis Response, Risk Mitigation, and First Aid for Sudan's Heritage," aimed to devise strategies to protect Sudan's cultural heritage, imperiled by the prolonged conflict in the region.

Dr. Nuria Sanz, Director of the UNESCO Regional Cairo Office, underscored the solemn significance of this initiative, framing it as the initiation of a series of pragmatic actions involving rigorous analysis, assessment, and expert consultations. These efforts are intended to fortify protection measures grounded in scientific expertise. Collaborative endeavors with the National Council for Civil Defence are also underway to strengthen the safeguarding of Sudanese cultural heritage.

Key addresses during the inaugural session, notably by the Director of the National Corporation for Antiquities and Museums, issued a solemn call to preserve Sudan's Cultural Heritage and shape its future trajectory amidst the grim realities of conflict. The representative of the French Archaeological Mission in Sudan expressed the gravity of future relocation and collaboration efforts, particularly emphasizing the urgency of archaeological research. Additionally, the representative of the Polish Cultural Center emphasized the dire need for intervention to safeguard both heritage threatened by conflict and the individuals dedicated to this preservation endeavor.

The hybrid workshop brought together 70 participants representing diverse stakeholders from Sudanese and international cultural sectors. This unified effort underscores the somber acknowledgment of the paramount importance of safeguarding Sudan's cultural legacy amidst conflict, recognizing it as a solemn duty for the preservation of identity, memory, and resilience of the Sudanese populace.

As the workshop concluded, recommendations were solemnly put forth to guide future endeavors:

Establishment of a funding mechanism: A dedicated funding mechanism is urgently proposed to support the protection and restoration of cultural heritage in Sudan. Enhancements in fund disbursement mechanisms are imperative to ensure swift and efficient allocation of resources. Continued Monitoring and Capacity Development: Ongoing monitoring, assessments, and capacity-building initiatives are deemed vital to confront the evolving challenges posed by conflict and post-conflict scenarios. Emphasis should be placed on research endeavors aimed at delineating the roles of various stakeholders in protecting cultural heritage. Integrated cross-cutting Collaboration: The cultural sector and stakeholders, including art, antiquities, museums, living heritage, and archives, must engage in solemn collaboration to confront the multifaceted challenges confronting Sudanese cultural heritage. Vision for Rehabilitation and Restoration: Efforts should be unwaveringly directed towards formulating a comprehensive vision for the rehabilitation and restoration of cultural heritage in post-conflict Sudan. This necessitates a holistic approach encompassing sustainable practices and community engagement, bearing in mind the somber legacy of conflict. Formulation of Detailed Action Plans: The finalization of detailed action plans, informed by solemn expert meetings and comprehensive questionnaires, is imperative. These action plans should solemnly address the identified priorities and challenges within the realm of cultural heritage preservation, recognizing the solemn duty to future generations.

The workshop concluded with the acknowledgment of the realities facing Sudan's cultural heritage, coupled with a steadfast commitment to collective action to preserve it for future generations. This solemn collaborative endeavor embodies the profound sense of duty and responsibility essential for navigating the intricate challenges posed by conflict and safeguarding the cultural heritage that stands as a testament to the resilience and endurance of the Sudanese people.