The UN Climate Change High-Level Champions took stock of the contribution of non-State actors at the UN Climate Change Conference COP27 at a special event this evening, wrapping-up a two week programme of more than 50 events.
Across the two weeks, the Champions supported and delivered a wide range of actions, announcements, and events across mitigation, adaptation finance and equity, with a clear focus on implementation. This included the launch of the African Cities Water Adaptation Fund, an African-led insurance commitment to provide cover for up to USD 14 billion in climate losses, and the Sharm-El-Sheik Adaptation Agenda in partnership with the COP27 Presidency.
A full list of announcements and initiatives can be found in the press release from the UN High-Level Climate Champions here.