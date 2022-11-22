UNICEF Lesotho together with Vodacom Lesotho Foundation on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) which is aimed at expanding support to the most vulnerable Basotho children and youth.

Speaking at this event, the UNICEF Lesotho Representative, Mr. Deepak Bhaskaran said these long-term strategic collaborations of the private sector and development partners are hoped for tackling issues that disturb the well-being of a nation, citing the recent Ukraine and Russia war and the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said with the signing of the MOU, UNICEF welcomes Vodacom Lesotho Foundation’s continued support to promoting the rights of children and young people across the county.

He further mentioned that as UNICEF, they are hoping for a long-term agreement which goes further for the betterment of vulnerable groups of Basotho children and youth.

On behalf of the Managing Director of Vodacom Lesotho, Mrs. ‘Mamoorosi Raditapole said the partnership is going to be a fruitful one as both organizations have common areas such as education which each child has a right to.

She said in the 2 years of the agreement, both organizations are aiming at achieving a few factors that include access to acquirable education, be protected from violence and abuse and be able to receive information and assistance during emergencies such as drought, floods and disease outbreaks.

She added that Vodacom Lesotho Foundation stands ready to continue with its support to UNICEF in the areas of their shared priorities.

The partnership brings together UNICEF’s technical expertise and advocacy work with Vodacom Lesotho Foundation’s ‘connecting for good’ mandate.

The partnership also supports the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)and emergency response in times of crisis.