The UN Capital Development Fund (UNCDF), the main implementer and fund manager of the Euro 17 million European Union (EU)-funded CookFund programme, has unveiled an awareness campaign called Anzia Jikoni - Climate Mitigation Starts in the Kitchen. This reveal took place during a workshop for media professionals organized by this UN Agency, aimed at sharing knowledge on the transformative potential of clean cooking technologies in addressing health, environmental, and social challenges. The workshop highlighted the need for public, development partners and private sector collaboration for the sustainable growth of the clean cooking market.

Speaking during the workshop, Senior Finance Specialist and CookFund Programme Manager, UNCDF Tanzania, Mr. Imanuel Muro, said, " EU funding complement and leverage our expertise in sustainable development finance supports to enhance the capabilities of companies and enterprises to develop the clean cooking solutions market, and with Anzia Jikoni, we will be able to accelerate adoption by the end user."

UNCDF believes that by equipping journalists and media houses with the necessary knowledge and resources, we can collectively contribute to mitigating climate change and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals."

Additionally, the data-driven narrative around cooking is demonstrated by 85% of the population using biomass, raising the alarm that climate change mitigation starts in the kitchen. Mr. Imanuel Muro added, "As journalists, you play a crucial role in communicating the importance of behavior change in cooking to a broader audience for generational impact.

The €17 million CookFund programme falls under the broader 'Integrated Approach to Sustainable Clean Cooking Solutions Program in Tanzania,' and the 11th European Development Fund (EDF) supports the government's ambitious plans to increase access to clean energy and clean cooking solutions in urban areas. The program aims for 80% usage of clean cooking solutions by 2033.