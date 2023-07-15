The importance of sustainable development as a pathway to elections was emphasized at a high-level event to mark the first six months of the implementation of UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) 2023-2025 in Libya.

Representatives of the Government of National Unity, the UN in Libya and international partners met to share updates and to reinforce the need for further financial commitments, particularly from the Libyan government to support work on sustainable development in Libya.

Thanking the Libyan government and international partners for their support and noting that Libya is at a critical juncture in the process of preparing for elections, Special Representative of the Secretary General in Libya, Abdoulaye Bathily, stressed that the Cooperation Framework aims to bring sustainable peace and development for all people in Libya. He emphasized that the realization of the sustainable development requires political stability, for which inclusive elections constitute an indispensable prerequisite.

The Cooperation Framework produced through an extensive consultative process with Libyans across the country and international partners, and signed by the government aims to address national priorities and gaps in Libya’s efforts to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Agenda 2030.

“In preparing for elections, the country can build a stronger foundation for good governance and the full participation of all while enabling improved delivery of quality public services and improved respect for human right for the lasting benefit of people in Libya,” added SRSG Bathily.

Following the first six months of implementation $143 million of the required $252 million has been made available to support the UNSDCF, with the most support to work within the pillars on sustainable economic development and peace and governance.

“The Cooperation Framework is a vehicle to support inclusive, diversified economic growth that advances the human rights and wellbeing of all people in Libya,” said Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary General and Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Georgette Gagnon. “We welcome more support for work under the climate change, the environment and water pillars given the future risks to Libya’s prosperity in not tackling these areas right now,” she said adding that $108 million is needed to further finance the work under the UNSDCF in 2023.

“I welcome the government’s approach in supporting the Framework through co-financing arrangements. and in view of Libya’s status as an upper middle-income country. We urge the government of Libya to provide increased financial resources to the shared strategic programming priorities under the Cooperation Framework.”

In June 2023, the UN in Libya released its Country Results Report for 2022 highlighting how it supported sustainable peace and development for people across in Libya through 108 projects with a total budget of $163.5 million. This included support to strengthening core governance functions, restoring or maintaining access to basic social services for 60% of the population, and improving economic opportunities that benefited thousands of people across the country.