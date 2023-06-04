Efforts by the United Nations in Somalia to better serve the people of Galmudug took another step forward today with the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new office in the Federal Member State’s capital city.

“Today is a great day in which we witness the establishment of a UN office that we have been aspiring for a long time,” Galmudug’s President Ahmed Abdi Karie ‘Qoorqoor’ said at the ceremony. “This office carries a particular importance for the people and State of Galmudug. The work towards the establishment of this office has continued for quite some time. It is one of the milestones that we have long pursued.

Alongside President Karie at the Hero Drogo location where the premises will be built was the UN Secretary-General’s Deputy Special Representative for Somalia, Anita Kiki Gbeho.

“It has been such a long road to get to this point. It was the vision of you, Excellency, to have us establish a ‘UN House’ here in Galmudug, the purpose of which is to bring the [UN] agencies closer to the people we serve. We know that once we are here, we will plan better, implement better, [and] serve the people of Galmudug better than we have in the past,” Ms. Gbeho said.

“I’m not going to say too much – today is not a day for long speeches – but to thank you, to thank your team, to thank my team for making today happen as, ultimately, we want what you want: a peaceful, stable, prosperous Galmudug [and] Somalia, a nation where absolutely nobody is left behind, and, as you move forward, you move forward in partnership with the UN,” she added.

Today’s groundbreaking ceremony follows the signing of a land agreement by the Galmudug leader and Ms. Gbeho earlier this year.

Currently, the United Nations family in Somalia has been supporting Galmudug remotely and through regular visits and will continue its regular engagement and support in this manner until the office is opened.

“Mr. President, you know we work with you and your team very closely in several areas – I’ve come today with the head of elections, the head of police, the head of media – in addition, we are also supporting you on the judiciary, the UN is supporting you when it comes to humanitarian assistance, [and] when it comes to development assistance. We hope that through this office, we’ll be able to redouble efforts moving forward,” Ms. Gbeho said.

Following the groundbreaking ceremony, the UN official and members of her delegation met with the President and his team of ministers and senior advisors at the Galmudug presidential premises to discuss other aspects of the world body’s support for the Federal Member State.