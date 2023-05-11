From 16 May 2023, all applications made in Sierra Leone for a UK visa will need to be paid via an online payment process. Currently, customers have the choice to pay cash into the British High Commission Freetown account at EcoBank Sierra Leone Limited or to use the official UK government website to pay for their visa application.

These changes are introduced to streamline the payment process and to bring Sierra Leone in line with other key international markets. UKVI is introducing a new, globally consistent, digital process for applying online for a UK visa and offers customers a safer, more convenient way of paying for visas.

All customers wishing to apply for a UK visa must make an online payment on the official UK government website prior to submitting their passport and biometrics at their designated Visa Application Centre.

Lisa Chesney, British High Commissioner to Sierra Leone, said:

The UK continues to be a popular choice for those wishing to work, study or just visit. In the year ending December 2022, over 2,000 visas were issued to Sierra Leonean nationals, a 55% increase from the previous year. Now is the time to adopt a fully digital approach to visa payments and streamline the payment process for applicants from across the globe.

UKVI apologises to customers affected for any inconvenience caused and encourages all new applicants to ensure that they have the correct online payment method available when applying for a UK visa. The visa fee will be converted from GBP and online payments transacted in US$ Dollars for customers in Sierra Leone.