Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Minister for International Development and Africa Andrew Mitchell said:

"The UK is closely monitoring events taking place in Niger’s capital."

"The UK condemns in the strongest possible terms any attempt to undermine stability and democracy in Niger."

"The UK joins the African Union and Economic Community of West African States in their calls to end the unacceptable events seen today, and to ensure the full and swift restoration of Niger’s democratically elected institutions."

